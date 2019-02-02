Winter Fishing Smarts

One of the most common questions we get on the LKA forum this time of year is what the safest way to continue fishing thru the colder months.

For those wanting to fish during the colder months, there are a few things to take into serious consideration before going out on the water.

First choose your location with safety, time, and weather in mind. Going to your remote honey-hole is easy in the warmer months, but distance can be dangerous in colder months and the fishing days are the shortest of the year.

Second, fish with a buddy. Not paddling alone greatly increases your chances of remaining safe.

If you get into trouble on the water in cold weather, time is everything and having someone there that can help you can be the difference between life and death.

Third, ALWAYS carry a dry bag in your kayak while on the water. If you go into the cold water, having a set of dry clothes to change into and basic first aid supplies can keep you from hypothermia.

Fourth…how to dress. Keeping yourself dry, especially your feet and hands, is critical. There are many effective options.

My choice is to layer so that I can adjust for temperature changes (hot or cold) throughout the day.

I personally choose to wear a pair of chest waders with a wading belt (to keep water from filling them) and a breathable waterproof top.

Staying hydrated is just as important in the cold weather as it is in the warm weather

These two items worn under my PFD give me a near water proof outfit that protects me from the elements and buys me time, if I do capsize, to get out of the water relatively dry.

This is all much easier to remove than a dry suit and much more comfortable.

Last, bring snacks and hydrating fluids! Staying hydrated is just as important in the cold weather as it is in the warm weather.

You will actually burn more energy in the cold than the heat, so having snacks to keep your energy up is important.

I look forward to seeing you at the LKA Inshore Trail Event in March and for my hardcore angling buddies I’ll see you and your fishing partner on the water soon. Stay safe out there!

Tight Lines!

Mike Kohler

LKA Tournament Director

