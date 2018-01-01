Winter Wahoo

Winter off the coast of Charleston can still provide great fishing despite the cold, January is still a great month for catching one of my favorite fish, Wahoo.

There is nothing better than hearing your reel screaming when a Wahoo hits. This is a very versatile fish to cook and can be prepared numerous ways. I recommend it rare to medium rare otherwise it tends to be dry.

When I return from fishing I will gut the Wahoo first, then clean the cavity well. I personally fillet it like any other fish but that’s up to you and your personal preferences. Once you have two large, sexy fillets, I will skin them and make sure no tiny scales are on the flesh.

Then I cut each fillet down the center lengthwise. Cut the fillets to your desired size and put in the fridge. We’re going to be preparing one of my favorite dishes, a Wahoo Tataki with a minute jalapeno Ponzu (seared rare Wahoo with a citrus soy sauce).

First, get your desired fillet and cut into about 1 ½ – 2 inch thick strips about 5-8 inches long. Cut all of the fish you think you will need for the dish. Season the fish with salt and pepper and reserve.

Next, in a saute pan, add vegetable oil and heat until the oil is lightly rippling. Add the seasoned Wahoo and cook for about 15 seconds on all sides. Remove from heat and reserve.

At this point get your desired plate or platter ready, a jalapeno thinly sliced in rings, soy sauce, and a lime cut in half. Next, take the seared Wahoo and slice into about ¼ inch pieces with the sharpest knife you have, gently lay fish on your plate or platter and lightly season with sea salt and jalapeno ring on each slice.

Now pour soy sauce over fish but don’t drown it and finish with fresh squeezed lime juice. Feel free to add fresh cilantro, wasabi, or sliced scallions if you desire. This is a very simple and delicious dish that anyone can execute. Enjoy!

Chef Kyle Kryske is a native of Pascagoula, MS. Kyle has resided in Charleston for 15 years & has been cooking in restaurants for 18 years. He has worked in MS, AK, NC, and SC. and is Chef de Cuisine at Coast Restaurant in Charleston. Kyle is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University. When he is not working he is either inshore or offshore fishing.

