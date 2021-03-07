Yak-Bassin’ A-SALT Series Kayak Redfish Tournament

Yes 2020 was a tough year for fishing. Ramps were shut down, tackle shops were decimated, and in-person fishing events were, for the most part, all canceled.

Clubs, Tournament series, and fishing companies scrambled to reinvent themselves and survive. Many were able to hold on, others were not so fortunate.

One tournament company, Yak-Bassin’ LLC, was flourishing.

In February of 2019, Yak-Bassin’ LLC formed as a comprehensive tournament management company.

The team introduced a National Online Kayak Bass tournament series with the goal to allow any angler, anywhere in the country, the chance to compete for cold hard cash.

As word spread, Yak-Bassin’ live tournament series were created in the Pacific Northwest, Virginia, Michigan, Texas, and recently, in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

Little did they know that the pandemic was soon to follow and their easy to use, online formats would be the perfect solution to social distancing requirements.

This new platform was perfect solution to keep kayak tournament fishing alive and well.

The A-SALT Series is born.

No one can argue that the Lowcountry is home to some of the best inshore kayak fishing on the East Coast.

Unfortunately, 2020 had taken its toll on the inshore tournament scene. The highly competitive and long running, IFA Kayak Fishing Tour announced a pause to operations for the 2021 season.

The Lowcountry Kayak Anglers, one of the largest kayak fishing clubs in the Nation, was also pressured to halt their inshore trail series due, in part, to social distancing safety concerns.

An opportunity appeared for a new series to step in and fill the demand for a safe and competitive inshore tournament scene.

One issue remained. What do Largemouth Bass guys know about saltwater Redfishing? Turns out, a lot..

Yak-Bassin’ developers worked closely with officers and members of the Lowcountry Kayak Anglers club to find out what experienced tournament anglers really wanted to see in an inshore redfish trail series.

Rules, slot limits, locations, and schedule were all developed by exhaustively consulting some of the most decorated saltwater tournament anglers in the Nation. And they didn’t hold back.

Through their efforts, Yak-Bassin’ created the A-SALT Series. The A-SALT Series is a premier redfish kayak tournament trail with multiple stops alone the South Carolina coast.

From Murrells Inlet to Beaufort – kayak anglers will get to compete against each other for cash payouts.

Kayak anglers of all skill levels can enter tournaments and view the A-SALT Series event schedule, rules, and link to by visiting www.YakBassin.com.

Once enrolled, anglers Catch Photo Release their fish during the event utilizing an app and a Ketch Measuring Board. (3) Red Drum between 15”-26” and (1) kicker Redfish fish over 26” can be submitted during the tournament.

Longest bag wins Cash and Sponsor prizes (when available). Optional Big Red side pots are also available.

April 18th 2021 marks the first inaugural A-SALT Series tournament event. With eligible waters in the first event spanning the Charleston/Georgetown County boundary its sure to be one of the most anticipated new series of the year.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, full rules and regulations, please visit www.YakBassin.com.

– By Jim Morrissey

