Yak-Bassin’ Lowcountry – Kayak Bass Tournament Series

What comes to mind when someone mentions fishing in the Lowcountry? Many anglers picture sunsets over the salt marsh, pelicans gliding overhead, and the playful wave of a dolphin’s flipper as it passes by.

What do kayak BASS fishermen in the Lowcountry think about? Well it’s not dolphins I can tell you that.

Endless acres of lily pads, massive trees reaching in the water like giants, and infinite stump fields come to mind.

Flashbacks to the baking sun and the deafening roar of ambient wildlife rings a bell. The push of water, waking toward your frog as you hold your breath and prepare for the strike.

That’s what kayak bass fishermen in the Lowcountry think about. It’s not just one or two bass fishermen daydreaming about topwater explosions either.

Recently, a North Carolina based kayak series, Queen City Kayak Bass Fishing, held a one-day tournament that drew 141 kayak anglers to the Santee Cooper Lakes.

Kayak bass fishing has become unbelievably popular in recent years and the Lowcountry is the perfect venue for it. Yak-Bassin’ LLC recognized the Lowcountry as a special place when it comes to kayak bass fishing.

After all, the founders of this fishing company cut their teeth punch mats, burning spinnerbaits, and hopping frogs alone its endless banks back in 2018.

What started as a small Charleston based kayak bass club (Chucktown Kayak Bassin’) has since evolved into Yak-Bassin’ LLC, one of the largest online kayak tournament management companies in the Nation.

In 2021 Yak-Bassin’ is finally heading back to it Southern bass fishing roots and announcing the Yak-Bassin’ Lowcountry Circuit.

Yak-Bassin’ Lowcountry is a live CPR (Catch Photo Release) kayak bass tournament series that’s open to the public.

Entry fees are charged per event – no yearly membership fee or secret qualifiers required to participate.

So what does it take to become a kayak bass tournament angler? It’s a lot easier than you think.

___________________________________

A kayak, pfd, Coast Guard approved safety equipment, valid fishing license, Ketch Brand measuring board, and a fishing rod are all that is really needed to get out there for a chance to win some serious cash.

Once caught, fish are placed on the measuring board and a photo of the fish is submitted using a free tournament app on your phone.

The angler with the longest 5 bass wins. Optional side pots are also available for single longest bass caught during the competition. Angler of the year points are also accrued, and a championship tournament is held at the end of the season.

Tournaments take place on the Santee Cooper Lake system as well as other popular freshwater locations around Charleston SC all starting in April 2021.

Payouts vary pending participation. Full rules, event schedule, and registration info will be posted on Facebook @Yak-Bassin’ Lowcountry

If you or someone you know is interested in exploring new waters, sharing tips and tricks with other kayak fishing fanatics, and competing in a friendly environment than please visit www.yak-bassin.com or @Yak-Bassin Lowcountry on Facebook.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, full rules and regulations, please visit www.YakBassin.com.

– By Jim Morrissey







