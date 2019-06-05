Affordable Fishing Boats

There are a lot of beautiful expensive fishing boats on Charleston’s waterways. But, you don’t have to be rich to get out on the water and enjoy fishing.

Many manufacturers build quality fish boats at an affordable price.

The Stumpnocker 164 Sports Skiff Center Console is a prime example of a quality affordable fishing boat.

It is a rolled gunnel skiff boat which is a less expensive way to build a boat. As suggested in its name, it’s a rugged boat with a solid ride. Like all fishing boats, it has rod holders and livewell.

Powered by the Mercury 40 horsepower four stroke, it makes for a great package for up to four people under $18,000 including galvanized trailer.

Stepping up two feet, consider the Bayliner Element Fish 18, with a little more beam and higher freeboard.

The Element F18 takes full advantage of the exceptionally-stable M-Hull™ by combining it with a deck plan focused on fishability.

This versatile center console blends affordability and fishability in a way you simply can’t ignore

This versatile center console blends affordability and fishability in a way you simply can’t ignore.

Seasoned fishermen and families alike will appreciate the features and layout aboard this family-friendly fishing platform.

Everyone will appreciate the performance and value. Like most fishing boats, it has a self-bailing cockpit with livewell and hull side rod storage.

It has a large bow casting deck forward with fishing chair and flip up seats aft. She has economical 90 hp four stroke Mercury power and comes with a console/helm cover, stereo and Bimini top.

With a capacity of six people, you can have a lot of family fun for under $25,000

With a capacity of six people, you can have a lot of family fun for under $25,000 including galvanized trailer.

Year-end closeout deals can also help with affordability.

An example is our 2018 Tidewater 1910 Bay Max. Tidewater is a respected South Carolina boat builder with a large Carolina bow flare, foam filled hull for quiet ride and self-bailing deck.

The 1910 Bay Max is a truly affordable package with all the features. Hydraulic steering, dual live wells and gunwale rod storage are just a few.

The shallow draft hull that can handle the rough stuff is designed to run with the Yamaha 115 HP 4 stroke for the best value in its class.

You may also enjoy reading Buying a Used Boat

You get a lot of options like raw water wash down, compass and swim platform all for under $30,000 including aluminum trailer.

These are just a few examples. Most local dealers carry affordable fishing models in other boat brands, so there are many choices when it comes to affordable fishing.

Jim Duncan / Duncan’s Boats

www.duncansboats.com / 843-744-2628

For more informative reading visit Duncan’s Boats Learning Center