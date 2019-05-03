Buying a Used Boat

Boating in the Lowcountry is one of the best activities you can do with your family. However, it does come at a price.

Purchasing a used boat is a great way to get more boat for the money, but it can cost you in the long run if you are not careful.

1) Engine Health – Always check the mechanical health of the engine.

A dealer can perform an evaluation including connecting to the engine computer to check for previous errors and can check for service bulletins.

They would also take the boat on a river test to make sure the engine performs up to standards.

2) Boat Systems – Inspect all the boat system components including the plumbing, electrical, and any other additional systems to see if they are functioning properly.

3) Trailer Inspection – Check the brakes, electrical lighting, trailer hubs, wheels/tires, suspension to make sure they are in legal and roadworthy condition for safety while towing.

4) On the Water Orientation – Be sure to take a ride on the river for an on the water orientation. Check out the performance of the boat and make sure you understand all boat system operations.

5) Taxes – The tax system in South Carolina is calculated a year in arrears. If not checked and a boat is purchased, this could mean you are footing the previous owners’ unpaid taxes.

Check with SCDNR as well as the county of registration for any back taxes.

6) Titling – Be sure to use proper SCDNR forms and Bills of Sale for boat, outboard motor and trailer.

This can be a complicated process if you don’t know the right forms to use, and the right paperwork necessary to include.

This could mean trips out the DNR registration office, taking time away from you.

7) Financing – Try to get pre-approved for financing. Individual sellers do not like to hold their boat off of the market waiting on finance issues.

Be sure the seller will take a refundable deposit to hold the boat while you secure financing.

At Duncan’s Boats, we handle all of these issues for you. Boating should be a joyous experience. Your boat should start when you expect it to and allow you to enjoy the activities you plan.

Don’t let someone else’s problem become yours. Allow us to take the hassle out of the boat buying experience and get you on the water this boating season.

Rudy Quarterman / Duncan’s Boats

www.duncansboats.com / 843-744-2628

For more informative reading visit Duncan’s Boats Learning Center