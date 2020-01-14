The Charleston Boat Show is nearly upon us which means it’s time to see all the new models and some of the best prices of the year.

Competition between dealers often drives pricing down. In fact, we prefer not to call it a Boat Show, but a Boat Sale.

Many boat manufacturers offer rebates and other incentives. Many engine manufacturers offer additional engine warranty for free.

Lenders often reduce interest rates as well. All this adds up to savings well into the thousands

They also give you an opportunity to compare options and features on several boats that you may be considering.

It’s one thing to search boats online, but certainly better to climb aboard and check the quality, comfort, roominess, storage and other characteristics that you just can’t feel online, especially when the boats under consideration are all under one roof.

Dealer inventory and available production slots are at their peak

That means that if you are considering a new boat this spring, be prepared to make your deal while at the show.

You’ll get the best price and the color and options you want.

They are also a great family event. Offering fun, excitement and educational seminars, boat shows provide a lot of opportunity to learn about boating.

Join us for the Charleston Boat Show January 24-26, 2020 at the North Charleston Convention Center.

Check out the website at http://www.thecharlestonboatshow.com/ to see additional information including show details, dealers, boat brands and ticket purchase.

Jim Duncan / Duncan’s Boats

www.duncansboats.com / 843-744-2628

For more informative reading visit Duncan’s Boats Learning Center