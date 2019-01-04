In last month’s article, I discussed the fact that the off season is a great time to buy a boat.

The culmination of that time frame and the absolute best time to buy just could be at the 38th Charleston Boat Show.

Its being held January 25-27, 2019 at the North Charleston Convention Center.

Competition between dealers often drives pricing down.

In fact, we prefer not to call it a Boat Show, but a Boat Sale. Many boat manufacturers offer rebates and other incentives.

Boat shows also give you an opportunity to compare options and features on several boats

Many engine manufacturers offer additional engine warranty for free. Lenders often reduce interest rates as well, all this adds up to savings well into the thousands.

Boat shows also give you an opportunity to compare options and features on several boats that you may be considering.

It’s one thing to search boats online, but certainly better to climb aboard and check the quality, comfort, roominess, storage.

These and other characteristics you just can’t feel online, especially when the boats under consideration are all under one roof.

Dealer inventory and available production slots are at their peak at the boat show and will be at a premium just after the show.

That means that if you are considering a new boat this spring, be prepared to make your deal while at the show. You’ll get the best price, the color and options you want.

Boat shows are also a great family event. JBM and Associates produces a great boat show with lots of excitement for the whole family.

These first class fishing seminars are held all weekend

Including the Coastal Fishing Expo presented by Coastal Carolina Fisherman and sponsored by Field and Stream.

These first class fishing seminars are held all weekend and taught by the area’s top fishing experts.

Pirates Captain Jack Sparrow, Anne Bonney and Mary Read will be at the Show sharing their best pirate stories and hosting pirate scavenger hunts.

Live music, food trucks and other fun nautical adventures make this a must attend annual event and the best way to celebrate coastal living.

At Duncan’s Boats, we look forward to seeing you at the Boat Show in January.

Jim Duncan / Duncan’s Boats

www.duncansboats.com

843-744-2628

You may also enjoy reading Navigating The Cost Of Boat Ownership