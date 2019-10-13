Boat Storage Options

Where to store your boat is a major consideration when considering the purchase of a boat. Many neighborhoods prohibit boat storage.

If you plan to trailer your boat, there are several opportunities for “On Trailer” boat storage in the area.

Trailering offers the ultimate flexibility in use of your boat. You have the freedom to visit different boat ramps.

Your also able to take your boat on vacation and to have it at home for maintenance and detailing.

There are many great Charleston County boat landings. Once you have your storage location determined, you will have to determine if your vehicle is capable of towing the boat that you are considering.

Your vehicle manufacturer should be able to provide that information, but be sure that you consider the weight of the boat, trailer, fuel and gear.

One disadvantage of trailering is learning how to launch and recover, but our “on water” location gives us the opportunity to demonstrate trailering practices during your orientation.

Another disadvantage of trailering is the wait time for launch and recovery and parking, especially during peak times.

If you do not want to trailer, then you need to consider dry stack storage or marina.

In a dry stack environment, your boat is picked up with a lift and is stored in a rack.

You would call for a “launch”, normally with a one-hour notice. Dry stacking has the advantage of keeping the boat out of the water when not in use.

The boat is usually protected from the elements, especially if it is stored indoors. This means no sleepless nights during that summer evening thunderstorm.

Another advantage is that the staff typically fuels the boat and has it ready and waiting for your adventure when you arrive.

One disadvantage of dry storage is that the boat is unavailable “after hours”. Of course, if you are a planner, simply ask for the launch before the dry stack closes.

Another disadvantage is that there is a certain amount of wear and tear on the hull bottom and the boat gets quite dirty with dirt, dust and diesel soot.

Be sure to keep the cover on and prepare for cleaning if you haven’t been on it in a while. Many dry stacks offer flushing services.

Be sure that your choice does include this service or be prepared to flush yourself.

Boats that are dry stored, typically bring better resale value than those kept in marinas or trailered and stored outside.

Keeping your boat in a marina gives you the best option for ease of use, but there are plenty of drawbacks.

Boats stored in the water require bottom painting to protect the hull. This paint will have to be reapplied every 18 months to two years.

Furthermore, even with painting, you will have to contract a diver to clean the bottom at least monthly, or more frequently depending on water temperature and current.

Furthermore, keeping the boat in the water makes it more vulnerable to damage from storms.

It also has the potential to sink if there is a problem with scupper valves or bilge pumps.

If stored in the water, you should consider multiple bilge pumps, battery chargers and regular pump maintenance to ensure your boat stays on top of the water.

Marina storage offers maximum enjoyment with no restrictions of use, but you must be committed to properly maintain the boat for this continued enjoyment.

