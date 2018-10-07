Bring it on Home

OK I admit it, redfish are my favorite, but since I’ve had kids (now 3 and 5) I’ve had a “rebirth” of sorts….back to my roots if you will- and boy it’s been grand!

Large mouth bass was where my money went from cutting grass, they were what I drew in class, and they occupied every moment of my childhood free time.

They were accessible, the variety of lures (even then) was mind boggling, and their willingness to eat meant you seldom went home without a fish story. It seemed foreign, yet attainable to a kid.

So I naturally wanted to start my kids in the same path. However much I want it, they are simply to small to cast an 8wt, or even fight a redfish to the boat without flipping out and donating daddy’s prized rod to the depths of the sea.

However, a shorter, light 4-6wt rod with a debarbed floating popper or spider bring the biggest smile to their faces (and a tiny tear to mine).

It’s natural, if you expose them to a fishery that’s “easy” and action packed, they will be hooked for life

It’s natural, if you expose them to a fishery that’s “easy” and action packed, they will be hooked for life. They really don’t care if it’s a bluegill or a blue marlin, and you shouldn’t either.

A small fly box (again debarb- it will be you that gets hooked) with colorful flies will grab their attention just long enough for you to explain a few things.

Floating foam spiders and hoppers, poppers, and woolly buggers should be staples. Floating fly lines are the norm as well, and shorter leaders of 6-7’ are easier to turn over with bulky flies.

Don’t over complicate things, but don’t simplify it either

Don’t over complicate things, but don’t simplify it either. Explain what your doing and why- they retain almost everything.

Even on days when the kids are in school, or at grandmas, I find myself on solo missions in the sweetwater. The pressure to find and catch fish is not there for me, and I find it more and more enjoyable.

Honestly, I think I’d rather catch a big ol bream over a 5lb largemouth. The bite and the fight are ravenous, and that’s the main goal right? Big smiles.

Scotty Davis | Lowcountry Fly Shop | lowcountryflyshop.com

You may also enjoy reading South Carolina Septembers