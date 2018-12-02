Charleston December Fishing Forecast By Capt. Mark Phelps

I Would like to wish everyone a happy holiday season it’s hard to believe it’s the end of the year already. With all the hustle and bustle the end of the year brings, many forget how great the fishing can be.

The weather is cooler but the redfish and trout bite can be excellent. The first thing you notice when fishing in December is how peaceful it is on the water.

You won’t find any jet skis or many pleasure riders. The majority of the boats are put up for the winter. Mostly what you will find are friendly fellow fisherman.

Fishing in December means you should concentrate on two things: redfish and sea trout. The inshore waters of Charleston will be loaded with large schools of both species.

It is not uncommon to see more than 100 fish in a school this time of the year

The cold weather will have the fish in large schools looking for protection from dolphins and working together to find food. That means you might have to move around to find the large schools or wait a while in your favorite spot until a school comes to you.

Either way, you will be in for some fast action when you find them. Most of the bait will be gone and the fish are hungry for almost any artificial lure or fly you place in their path.

Look for redfish to be in very shallow water trying to find food and stay warm. Pole or troll down a shallow flat looking for the disturbance or gold flashes.

It is not uncommon to see more than 100 fish in a school this time of the year. The water will be very clear and easy to see on a sunny day. You must be quiet and have polarized glasses to help you see in the water.

The trout will move from place to place depending on the water temperature. After a cold front you might find them in a 10-20 foot hole. However, a warm afternoon will have them in 2 feet of water along the grass.

You may also like to read Finding A Reel Deal For Christmas

Midday high tides or late afternoon incoming tides can be the best for trout. Remember to slow down your retrieve of all lures this time of the year. The fish will be moving and reacting more slowly in the colder water.

A great way to spend the day on the water is to book one of the area’s great guides. Having fished in Charleston for almost twenty two years, I am extremely knowledgeable and experienced in this area. As owner and operator of Shore Thang Charters, I would love to share my expertise with you on the water.

Forecast by:

Captain Mark Phelps

Shore Thang Charters

[email protected]

843-475-1274

www.ShoreThangCharters.com