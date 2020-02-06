Fishy Nurse Adventures ~ Painfully Good Fishing Trip

Hello readers! Just wanted to take a minute to introduce myself because I am new here to the Magazine.

I’m Mandy Henderson and I have been a nurse for over 10 years now. Being a nurse is as exciting as fishing! Each day you get to meet new people.

However, if you have ever taken care of someone then you will know you have to learn to take better care of yourself and relax on your days off.

I have found that being on the water is a great way to balance the work stress.

Being on the water and making memories with friends and fishing is my favorite way to unwind.

A good friend of my Mom’s is a nurse and when she comes into town we always take her out too.

Well one day we had her out and she had a nice trout on the line and went to take it out and the trout slipped and the hook ended up in her finger.

It was all the way in her thumb and we had no other option but to cut the barb off to get it off her finger.

She took it like a champ! At first she said, “Lets just keep fishing and we can deal with it later!”

Instead we cut the barb and pulled the hook out! She barely even flinched!

We cleaned it out and covered it up with some electrical tape and of course antibiotics under it and she finished off the day fishing!

She didn’t even cuss or fuss when we pulled it out! She just said, “Ok! Lets go fishing now!”

Talk about a trooper and someone who also enjoys being on the water! We ended up having a great day and sent her home with some fresh fish.

It was one of those days that you remember and laugh and think wow! That was a crazy day! Tight lines and keep your fingers away from hooks!

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

You may also enjoy reading Fishy Nurse Adventures ~ The Water Is Cold In January