Fishy Nurse Adventures ~ Most Wonderful Time of The Year!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!!! Oh December! I prefer to be out on the water rather than out shopping for Christmas gifts especially hearing the dreaded word Covid right now…

No crowds out on the water and way less stress.

We get pretty fortunate to have mild December’s and you can still get out on the boat and enjoy the water.

Just isn’t as easy during the week with it getting dark so early! You can still manage to find some creek reds all schooled up.

If the weather is good enough for offshore the bottom fish and wahoo are typically pretty decent!

The sheepshead are usually great out at the nearshore reefs this time of year too and they’re really good eating if you’ve never tried one!

I enjoy catching sheepshead because they put up a good fight and it’s always fun to see those crazy teeth they have.

You can still find the smaller ones on the structure inshore but if you can make it out to the nearshore reefs that’s where the big ones will be and you might even find a big bull red too!

Just bundle up and go because it’s worth it to get a break from the Holiday anxiety and stress! Bring the family out and make some good memories for December.

Tight lines and Happy Holidays everyone! – Mandy

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

