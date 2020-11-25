Fishy Nurse Adventures ~ November’s Cool Bite

Colder and shorter days are upon us, it’s November, but that doesn’t mean the fishing needs to stop!

Time to bundle up and get on the fall bite! With the water temperatures cooling off the bite picks up inshore and I can’t wait to put my hands on some of those slimy trout!

They’re so much fun to catch. The fish school up in the cooler temperatures and become way easier to catch with artificial bait!

Throw anywhere near a grass line at high tide and you can usually find at least a couple of trout.

The creek reds will be hungry around a low tide but those arrivals will work on them as well!

This is when I enjoy catching a larger quantity of reds. If you have kids and can get them all bundled up make sure to bring them.

They won’t get bored, there’s a lot of live action. Top water action is also great this time of year and a whole lotta fun on the high tides!

The days are shorter, this is the only part that I don’t like about November in the Lowcountry, but hey, at least you can pick a few clusters of oysters to take home with you to steam!

Make sure to bring a towel to help keep those hands warm and dry and to get that trout slime off!

Tight lines and enjoy the change November brings! – Mandy

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

