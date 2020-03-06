Fishy Nurse Adventures ~ Spring Pond Fishing

It’s officially spring time and the fishing options are about to be amazing!

The best part about it is that if the wind is blowing too much there is always the freshwater fishing to go and try and pull Largemouth Bass off the beds.

The worst part about it is if your saltwater fishing, it’s trying to figure out what bait to use.

A mud minnow or shrimp will usually work but seeing more mullet showing up will make saltwater inshore fishing more difficult.

I don’t know about you but Spring time always is exciting to me. Offshore the Wahoo bite is usually pretty good and then comes Dolphin aka Mahi Mahi season.

With the weather getting warmer it’s easier to convince the lady Anglers to come out more and enjoy the sunshine and catch a fish.

I know for me and some of my friends we enjoy being able to just get out on the boat and enjoy the experience of fishing and making memories.

If you have a neighborhood pond try and find out if it is freshwater or salt.

You would be surprised at how many fish are in some of the local small neighborhood ponds and how much fun reeling in Carp and bass can be!

The smaller the rod the more fun! My only warning to pond fishing is be careful of snapping Turtles!

My friend Christin caught one and demanded on taking the hook out! Luckily she still has all her fingers!

Tight lines!

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

You may also enjoy reading Fishy Nurse Adventures ~ The Water Is Cold In January