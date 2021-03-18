Fishy Nurse Adventures ~ Swords Of March

Well here we are… March. Exactly one year ago Covid Marched into our lives and shook it up like a snow globe.

March is what I like to call the tease of spring! Always a lot of options for what kind of fishing you want to do, but where I end up going is always the surprise!

Looking back on March’s roller coaster of weather and activities, I had gone down to West Palm beach to fish for a friends birthday…. while we were there the freak out of state shutdowns started.

One of the guys left bottom fishing early to fly back to Columbia, SC to see his son play his last baseball game as a senior in high school.

We didn’t understand why he would fly back and what was going on because we had been fishing all day.

However we managed to have an amazing trip and pulled in two swordfish! Let’s just say that swords are amazing to see in person and to eat.

They’re also tricky to catch, to land one and get to make the lead exchanges and harpoon dead on, can cause them to come off the line.

I mean how can that not make a trip more than fantastic when you’re finding out you have to go home for quarantine but you landed two swords!

Let me rephrase that, nonessential workers were locked down while most of us on the trip would go back to the panic of Covid and learning how to gown up and deal with things we’ve never seen before.

I’m forever grateful my friend Timmy had chosen that vacation because without it I probably would have gone crazy!

So here’s to the adventures this March has to take us and hopes that next year we can look forward to life post Covid!

Tight lines and thanks for reading my stories and adventures! – Mandy

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

