Fishy Nurse Adventures – Yellowfin Tuna

The weather is warming up and so is the spring bite. As offshore fishing is starting to pick up more and the mahi are migrating north, I wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing more and more yellowfin tuna.

The yellowfin had disappeared from the SC coast for the past 10 years. If you wanted a yellowfin tuna you had to head north or to Louisiana.

It was unheard of to catch one here anymore. That being said there has been more and more reports and pictures of people here in Charleston catching them! We might be having a come back!

This past month I had the luck of catching one of these beauties! We were fishing the SC wahoo series tournament and were trolling for wahoo.

We had our spread out and had just caught a decent wahoo about 30 minutes prior. All of the sudden the drag starts peeling off and we’re hooked up again. We start cranking it in and this fish is swimming hard.

We’re trading off on the reel because he’s kicking my butt. Finally we can see him and I call out I think that’s a tuna.

So finally the boys yell to open the tuna door and I do and we can’t believe it!

I’m screaming, “yellowfin, yellowfin shut your mouth!!!”

We got lucky and caught one! Here in Charleston! We were the only ones we knew to have caught one that day but found out 3 more were caught the next day as well!

So heads up if you’re fishing offshore and trolling anytime soon! You might catch a special guest celebrity… the yellowfin Tuna!

Let’s hope this means that they’re back and going to stay.

Tight lines! Mandy

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

