August Pier Fishing Forecast For Folly Beach

August is an excellent time of year for pier fishing. Mackerel,drum, seatrout, blues, whiting, flounder, jack, and pompano are all in season feeding near the surf.

One of the more finicky but interesting fish are Sheepshead.

They look similar to black drum with a grey hue and black stripes but have key dorsal and fin features that set them apart.

Sheepshead feed on crustaceans and bivalves off of the Folly Pier pilings using their human-like teeth.

When targeting Sheepshead during August pier fishing, fiddlers and clams are popular baits to use

During August pier fishing if the water is clear enough, you can spot Sheepshead going from pilling to pilling looking for a tasty barnacle or crab.

In addition, they prefer calm seas as it is easier for them to feed. When targeting Sheepshead during August pier fishing, fiddlers and clams are popular baits to use.

Just be sure to follow SCDNR’s rule that circle hooks are required when fishing for Sheepshead.

For the latest updates and info, please check out CharlestonCountyParks.com.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Pier

jcrawford@ccprc.com

Folly Beach Pier Live Web Cam

You may also enjoy reading: Fishy Nurse Adventures ~ Stay Safe Everyone!