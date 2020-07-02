Folly Beach Pier JULY Fishing Forecast

Tranquil, clear, but sizzling – three words that describe July fishing in Charleston. Historically the winds are calm and swell size is less than two feet.

This creates ideal water conditions for surf and mackerel fishing. However, the heat is what makes or breaks an angler’s choice to go out for a cast.

Our summer sun can heat the beach water temperatures to 90°+, which most of our surf species aren’t very fond of.

Adjust by fishing during the cooler parts of the day: early in the morning and late in the afternoon.

Sunrise with a moving tide is a pristine time to target those bottom-feeding surf fish.

When the ocean is calm, a 1 or 2-oz. sinker will suffice with a light to medium action rod no bigger than 7 ft.

If the current picks up, increase the sinker an ounce. The goal is to have just enough weight to rest on the sandy floor but not get caught in pier pilings or rock groins.

Just in case, a few yards of braid following the leader can help prevent severing your line on a sharp edge.

As for placement, cast anywhere directly behind where waves are breaking to about 50 yards past.

Many Drum, Trout, and Sheepshead feed in shallower surf than one might expect. Barrier islands tend to shift and move and so do their beaches.

Keep an eye out for newly formed gullies, as they can be a great place for fish to feed.

