Folly Beach Pier March Fishing Forecast

Welcome to March, where the days get longer and the fishing gets hotter!!

We expect to see bait fish return to the surf including menhaden, bluefish, spot, with others to follow.

Bait fish are the first sign of the Atlantic coming back to life for the summer.

We’re looking for a series of consecutive warm days to help heat up the gullies and shallows.

Last year we had good sized pompano and sheepshead arrive early in the shallow surf.

With another mild coastal winter, we hope for a repeat this spring.

However, there’s a whole lot of ocean, so we’re looking for a series of consecutive warm days to help heat up the gullies and shallows.

Once the water temperature reaches 67° F, anything on the board can be caught off the Folly Pier, including mackerel.

So, dust off those surf and pier rods, spool up some line, and come enjoy a nice day over the beach..

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Pier

jcrawford@ccprc.com

