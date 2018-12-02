Folly Beach Pier December Fishing Forecast

The season of transition is upon us. December brings a variety of fishes back to the cooling surf water for spawning. One such species is the notoriously sought-after red drum.

Officially a game fish in 1987, red drum have become a South Carolinian icon that can be found on everything from t-shirts to store logos.

Distinguished by their dark reddish color and tail eye spot, adult red drum are eventually classified as “bulls” once they reach over 27” in length.

At this size they generally reside in the near-shore region, but regulations prohibit keeping these bulls for conservation and reproductive purposes.

Although we discourage targeting them, very large bulls are occasionally caught off the Folly Pier. During winter they’ll pass along barrier islands looking for inlets to spawn and can work up an appetite.

Large live shrimp or mud minnows are usually the meal they go for off the pier. A good rule of thumb though is to use circle hooks as to improve the rate of survival with a catch and release fish.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Pier

[email protected]

