Freshwater Report – November | Charleston Freshwater Fishing

Charleston Freshwater Fishing | Chad Pennell | November

While many outdoors men are spending much of their time in the deer stand, do yourself a favor and get out on the lake or river.

Water traffic is down, and November can be an excellent time to land large fish of many different species.

The best advice for November bass fishing is to be versatile! Here in the Lowcountry, Fall temperatures can fluctuate from lower 50’s in the morning to upper 80’s in the evening!

Bass seem to shift with these temperature changes, and you should too. Being prepared with many different lures is key.

The active bass can be caught on a variety of crankbaits, bucktails, spinnerbaits, buzz baits, and topwater. While slower, more lethargic bass will take a jig, shaky head, Texas Rig, or Carolina Rig.

This can be the best time of year for catching huge crappie! In November, I suggest spending most of your time searching for big schools positioned in deep water brush piles.

Concentrate on deeper depths ranging from 15-35 feet. Once you locate a brush pile with a solid congregation of crappie, toss out live minnows, small jigs, of a jig-minnow combination.

Now is the time for the striper fishing to heat up! Keep your eyes and ears open early and late in the day for schooling action.

Birds can also lead you in the right direction and help you uncover large schools of baitfish, with stripers close by. Spoons and bucktails get down deep and are known to fool big stripers.

If no schooling activity is present, particularly mid-day, give live blueback herring a shot.

If you’re searching for trophy catfish, I still recommend that you focus on deeper water, particularly near underwater humps, drops, points, ledges, and roadbeds.

These underwater subtleties can make all the difference in the world. As custom to monster catfish, many different types of baits will work, but slow-drifting with cut mullet, white perch, herring, and shad are proven fish catchers.

November Tip: As we mentioned earlier, November weather can change in a matter of hours! Be prepared – dress and pack accordingly!

Check on the forecast before your trip and monitor the weather frequently. Nothing will ruin your outing quicker than being extremely hot or cold and uncomfortable.

We encourage you enjoy your time on the water and when given the opportunity – take a kid fishing.

There’s nothing more fulfilling than watching a child reel in a fish. Teach them how to protect our natural resources and provide them with viable lessons that will impact them forever!

Safe ﬁshing and Tight Lines!

– Chad Pennell

Phantom Outdoors

2673 S. Live Oak Dr.

Moncks Corner, SC 29461

www.phantomoutdoors.com

(843) 870-4370

For all your fishing and hunting needs. We have tackle, live bait, and apparel to keep you protected from the elements. Phantom Outdoors has proudly implemented the “Phantom Gives Back” program. For every individual sale of Phantom gear, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Military, Law Enforcement, and Youth Fishing Programs.

