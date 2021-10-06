Freshwater Report – October | Charleston Freshwater Fishing

Charleston Freshwater Fishing | Chad Pennell | October 2021

October fishing! As the weather starts to cool off, the fishing will start to heat up! After a hot summer, October fishing starts to improve with the fish beginning to get more active.

This time of year, I encourage fisherman to locate the baitfish! With the water temperatures beginning to drop, the baitfish will begin to migrate into the creeks and shallows.

The Largemouth bass will follow and start to group up! Once you locate these areas and schools of fish, you may have to throw different types of lures to entice a bite.

A variety of crankbaits, spinnerbaits, flukes, and spooks will produce for the active fish. Once the active bite slows down a jig or plastic worm may get you a few extra bites!

Depending on the weather and water temperatures, this can be the best time of year for catching limits of huge crappie! As the water cools, the crappie congregate and become more predictable.

Deeper brushpiles with depth change can be key, but there also remains groups of shallow crappie. You can’t go wrong with small jigs and/or live minnows this time of year!

Catfishing in October is phenomenal, with plenty of big ones being caught! Catfish can still be caught in all depths, but the majority of trophy catfish will be caught deep.

Many different types of baits will work, but slow-drifting with cut mullet, white perch, herring, and shad are proven fish catchers.

October Tip: Use your electronics! Using your sonar to locate the schools of bait fish, depth changes, and structure are more important than any other time of the year.

Learning to adjust settings and read your graphs will put more fish in the boat and make your fishing trip much more successful!

We encourage you enjoy your time on the water and when given the opportunity – take a kid fishing. There’s nothing more fulfilling than watching a child reel in a fish.

Teach them how to protect our natural resources and provide them with viable lessons that will impact them forever!

Safe ﬁshing and Tight Lines!

– Chad Pennell

Phantom Outdoors

2673 S. Live Oak Dr.

Moncks Corner, SC 29461

www.phantomoutdoors.com

(843) 870-4370

For all your fishing and hunting needs. We have tackle, live bait, and apparel to keep you protected from the elements. Phantom Outdoors has proudly implemented the “Phantom Gives Back” program. For every individual sale of Phantom gear, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Military, Law Enforcement, and Youth Fishing Programs.

