Herding the Sheepshead

Targeting sheepshead from a kayak can be challenging for the angler when compared to other inshore fish. The challenges of sheepshead include locating structure that will attract them, finding what they prefer to eat, anchoring, proper rod setup, the technique to feel the bite, and the fight. Equipment-wise I recommend: parachute cord (x2) roughly six feet in length, a scraper to chum around pilings (if the owner objects don’t scrape or damaged their property), a 6’6” length medium/heavy, fast-action rod with a conventional reel spooled with 40 lb braid. I attach a medium size swivel to the line but above that swivel are an egg sinker (1 – 1.5 oz) and a plastic bead to help protect the knot. At the other end of the swivel a 12” fluorocarbon leader of your choice with a size 1 or 1/0 mosquito hook snelled to the leader. The best find is old barnacle that look like no one has attempted to target sheepshead there Locating the right structure can be challenge. Some anglers would tell you “just go look for some pilings”. I have found that not all pilings are equal. I prefer to scout new locations when the tide is low enough to expose pilings or other natural structure below the high water mark. Look for a lot of barnacle buildup. The best find is old barnacle that look like no one has attempted to target sheepshead there. Other things to look for near the pilings are live oysters or muscles, which provide additional food sources.

Tall oyster mounds are also great sheepshead habitat at low tide. Look for mounds 3–5 feet tall at low water. Target mounds close to feeder creeks and flats. As the tide falls, sheepshead gravitate toward these mounds to holdup in the shallow water around them.

Natural sheepshead diet/baits include sand fleas, clams, shrimp, mussels, crabs, oysters, snails, various worms and bryozoans. By far, fiddler crabs are the most popular bait for targeting sheepshead.

The hook-set is a skill that needs to be developed over time and repetition. I will position next to a piling and scrape barnacles off of the piling to chum that area.

I might chum a few other pilings in preparation of changing spots. After a few minutes, I will vertically drop my presentation to the bottom, maintaining some control while the bait is lowered, as the sheepshead can steal your bait on the descent.

Once you hook into a sheepshead, the challenge is landing your trophy

Once the bait is in position watch, the line or the rod tip for ANY movement—a rod tip moving upward, or a heavy feeling on the line. A convict’s bite is subtle, so set that hook and prepare for a hard fight or reel up a baitless hook!

Once you hook into a sheepshead, the challenge is landing your trophy. Fishing next to pilings vertically from your kayak, dropping an anchor adds another obstacle to landing your fish.

I prefer to either tie off to the pilings or paddle/pedal to stay in position till you hookup. This makes holding your position in place the best option.

Yes, it will make the challenge in hooking up but this technique also gives you the opportunity to kayak away and fight the fish outside the structure.

A quick reminder, please respect an owner’s wish for you not anchor directly to their property, which includes their dock and boardwalk; you may fish next to it unobstructed.

Remember, the sheepshead kicks off the Angler of the Year tournament for Lowcountry Kayak Anglers (see our Facebook page for details) so good luck or feel free to join in the chase.

I hope this helps you successfully target sheepshead more often and, please, harvest no more than what you need for your evening meal.

Darrell Olson, Lowcountry Kayak Anglers

The Jackson Kayak Fishing Team Member

You may enjoy reading Gear Review By Capt. Mark Phelps