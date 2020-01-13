Inshore & Okuma – In Depth Gear Review

Okuma has been known for delivering versatile, quality and affordable products to sport fishermen of all types.

Okuma covers freshwater from ultra light size rods and reels, to equipment capable of pulling in freshwater Stripers, Muskie, Northern Pike and more.

They have even brought a selection of quality reels and rods to the offshore market and are covering saltwater categories like surf fishing and inshore fishing.

After all, we are always looking for a bang for our buck, and Okuma has been accomplishing just that.

One of the newer inshore rods available is the Okuma Ricky Red. Yes, it is a signature rod, but I am not writing about the signature.

I am writing about the rod and what this rod has to offer to our inshore fishermen.

So, let me start by describing the rod’s appearance, and yes, the rod is red—red blank and the eyes are tied with red thread with a silver trim.

The handle is cork, and the guides and reel seat are made by Fuji and has a stainless steel hook keeper. But, let’s look at the rod closer.

The rod that I inspected and tested was a 7 ft. medium light action inshore spinning rod. The first thing I noticed is how light the blank felt in my hand.

This was most likely due to its 24-ton carbon rod blank. What I liked when testing the rod’s bend and curve while under a load was how flexible the rod was.

The blank allowed for more of a long bow when bending, which means the rod did not just bend within the last 18 in. of the rod, like most 30- and 40-ton carbon blanks.

The bend was more like within a 3 ft. curve, this will aid in lure performance and reduce the amount of shock on the reel’s drag system and fishing line.

This can happen during some powerful strikes or massive head shaking that occurs when fighting some Red Drum and some gator Trout or even that doormat Flounder you’ve been hunting down.

The flex acts as a shock absorber, and during the action, helps keep the hook from tearing itself out of the fish’s mouth.

The other thing I inspected carefully was the guides used on the rod. The first impressive feature was that the guides were Fuji.

Fuji is a reputable company that specializes in selling quality reel seats and guides to many rod manufacturers.

The frames are stainless steel and painted black. The inserts are aluminum oxide and are round-faced.

Unlike square-faced inserts, they treat braided lines and monofilament better, aiding to the longevity and health of your fishing lines, also increasing your casting distances.

Aluminum oxide is a hard and smooth material that will stand up to the heavy friction under a load and heat from fast line retrieves without being cut or grooved by the line’s action.

The handle fore grip and rear grip is made of cork, and the rear grip is a full tang handle, not a split grip.

This allows for easier inserts and removal from rod holders without getting stuck, like some split grip handles seem to do.

Getting stuck in a rod holder during a critical moment, like trying to set a hook, could cost an angler a fish.

The rod should be fantastic for throwing artificials the rod is light, flexible and has quality guides

After reviewing the rod in all its details, it is time to decide what this rod’s inshore applications could be.

This should reduce the amount of fatigue in your arm and wrist from long days on the water due to its weight.

The rod should also be capable of throwing cut bait and Mud Minnows on Carolina rigs and placed into a rod holder due to its full tang handle.

Overall, the rod would make a great addition or first rod for any inshore angler. So, I ask myself, are there any cons?

To be honest, I have one personal con. The reel seat is backwards, which means the thread is in front of the reel, under the fore grip.

This means your front finger and thumb rest on the threads and not on the comfortable cork fore grip while working your baits and lures.

I personally prefer the thread to be behind the reel so that my fingers may rest on the cork.

The rods I reviewed were being sold in our local Palmetto State Armory in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

If you are interested in putting one of these rods in your own hand where you can view them and feel their weight and action.

I would recommend visiting PSA yourself, or another local store in your vicinity that is carrying the rods.

After all, shopping online should be a last resort. Some people say a picture says 1,000 words, but actually feeling and holding it in your hands says a million.

Okuma has an assortment of spinning reels that will pair up well with that red rod, like the Inspira, Epixor, Avenger and Ceymar.

I hope this helps everyone with their New Year shopping. After all, there is no better way to start a new fishing season than a new rod in your hand.

