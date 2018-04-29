Kayaks & Bedded Bass

The wait is over, it’s spring! Warm sunny weather, neon green lily pad fields, and big hungry bass. It is finally time to get out there, put paddles to water, and catch some fish!

Spring brings with it spawning season for our fantastic Lowcountry largemouth bass fisheries. During this time of the year, mature fish find a mate and head to the shallows to fan out a small nest.

Depending on the stage of spawn, these shallow beds may hold a large fish (or two) that will be defending their nest of developing eggs or newly-hatched fry. Get in there!

Kayak fisherman especially have an advantage over the glittery bass boat during this time of year. Bedding fish can push far back into narrow creeks and find comfy spots in the thick grass mats or dense lily pad fields that conventional motor boats just can’t access.

Kayaks are perfectly suited for this type of fishing as they are the silent off-road vehicles of the marine environment.

In heavily pressured fisheries ask yourself, “If I was in a motorboat, would I be able to get back in there?” If the answer is “No way!” then you are probably in the right spot.

Bedding Tactics

Weightless and weedless Texas-rigged trick worms, lizards, Senkos, and even frogs–twitched erratically through cover–are some go-to options for Spring and Summer largemouth.

With the lighter baits, a 6’6”-7’6” spinning rod with 10-20 lbs line will help to make the long casts necessary to remain hidden from view.

Hopping the bait off the shoreline, structure, or vegetation often proves irresistible to a wary largemouth.

A tense moment for even the most seasoned angler is watching a “V” of water push toward their lure at splashdown.

If you are quiet, and those expensive sunglasses are paying off, you might just get opportunities to spot gigantic Large Mouth Bass on a bed before it spots you.

With stealth and the right cast, you may even be able to fall that bait into the strike zone without spooking the fish.

The Low Country provides a wide range of paddle-friendly waterways to hone your fishing skills

As your lure fades out of sight the fish may try to evict the small intruder so remember to watch your line for any erratic movement and get ready to set that hook hard.

The Low Country provides a wide range of paddle-friendly waterways to hone your fishing skills. Patience, practice, and the desire to explore areas untouched by other anglers can provide for some incredible fishing opportunities.

As always, please practice safe handling and make a habit of catch and release fishing during the spawning season to preserve the future of our fishery.

Remember, the Species of the Month for May is the Large Mouth Bass for the LKA Angler of the Year competition.

Be sure to check the LKA Facebook page for the identifier and submission details. Here’s to hoping these tips help you in your pursuit of a trophy bedded bass! Good luck and tight lines!!

Jim Morrissey

Lowcountry Kayak Anglers Angler of the Year, 2017

