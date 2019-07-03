Kiawah Island Pompano

Sarah has caught a few pompano that are usually the size of her hand while surf fishing at Kiawah Island. As she explains, when this fish hit today and started bending my rod I knew it was going to be a good one – maybe even a big redfish!

I was so surprised to see a mature sized pompano I had to stop and consider could it be a permit instead. We were using a double rig with shrimp, right in the surf at Kiawah’s Beach Walker Park. What I love about surf fishing is there is so much variety to what you can catch!

You may also enjoy reading Charleston Offshore Fishing Summer Forecast