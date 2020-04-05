Kiawah to Edisto Island Fishing Report For APRIL – Capt John Ward

Spring is in full bloom with April upon us , and constantly changing weather has fish patterns changing daily.

The water is now holding steady in the 60’s and by the end of the month it should reach the magic temperature of 68, and all of our summer species will start to flow into our waters.

The warmer water has the fish on the move, with the redfish transitioning from huge schools in shallow water to breaking up into smaller groups.

They are moving on and off the flats, instead of staying hunkered down in safety mode.

The spotted trout have been moving the opposite direction of the redfish, last month we had been targeting trout with slow retrieve in 7-15ft of water.

The bait is staring to show up in the creeks and we have been down sizing our artificials

With the warming water we have been doing well fishing the banks, creek mouths and points in 3-4ft of water.

Sheepshead and black drum have still been pilled up near inshore structure and in large numbers and mixed sizes with the most productive baits being: fiddlers, blue crab and shrimp.

The bait is staring to show up in the creeks and we have been down sizing our artificials to match the hatch of the smaller bait fish and shrimp.

We are also using some brighter colors with the more turbid waters.

Out at the nearshore reefs the bite has been good with tons of black sea bass, huge sheepshead, with a few redfish and triggers.

By the end of the month we should see mackerel, doormat flounder, sharks and cobia move onto the reef for some better variety.

The key to fishing April is transition and variety, because the fish are bouncing between winter and summer patterns to keep us on our toes.

So be willing to change your methods and presentation on the fly. Tight lines and take a kid fishing.

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com

One of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water.

Tight lines and remember take a kid fishing.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

You may also enjoy reading Fishy Nurse Adventures ~ Spring Pond Fishing