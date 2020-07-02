Kiawah to Edisto Island Fishing Report For JULY – Capt John Ward

With the arrival of July we are at the mid point of summer, with warm water, calm days, and common afternoon thunder storms.

My favorite part of fishing this time of the year isn’t always the quality, but the amount of variety of species to target.

After a mild winter and 3 years since the big freeze the spotted sea trout numbers seem to be back in full force, and we are regularly catching decent size trout for our area and 4 so far this year over 26”.

High water we have mostly been popping cork fishing around points and submerged oyster beds and doing well with trout, ladyfish, blues, spanish mackerel, boneheads, and jacks.

Mostly using live bait ( shrimp, mullet, and mud minnows) under a popping corks using an 18-36 leader with a #2 circle hook, water clarity and the amount of rattling the corks have been two of largest factors for success.

Lower tides we are still working submerged structure with a Carolina rig for: redfish, black drum, flounder and sheepshead.

With all of the bait thieves in our waters we haven’t been using much shrimp or crabs on the bottom, but have mostly been fishing cut mullet, menhaden and minnows to attract more quality fish but with a slower bite.

Early morning action on the surface has been really good for: trout, bluefish, ladyfish and spanish mackerel during the first couple of hours of day light throwing top water lures, producing lots of excitement and explosive strikes.

The inshore shark bite has been as good as it gets fishing depth changes, with lots of variety and different sizes of sharks to keep the lines busy when the tide has not been optimal for other tides of fishing.

Nearshore and reef action has been fun lately with tons of life, we have been chasing the birds working schools of: Spanish mackerel, little tunny, and bluefish throwing small diamond jigs with some fast and furious action.

The nearshore reefs have been alive with tons of spadefish, cobia and mackerel on the surface with typical species while bottom fishing.

The nearshore cobia action will start to slow down with them moving back offshore, the spade fishing should be really good until they get too much pressure and will start to become more boat shy and stay subsurface.

Get outside and enjoy this beautiful low country weather.

Tight lines, remember to take a kid fishing to keep the sport alive for the next generation.

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com

One of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

You may also enjoy reading Fishy Nurse Adventures ~ Spring Pond Fishing