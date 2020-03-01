Kiawah to Edisto Island Fishing Report For March – Capt John Ward

March fishing has started out good, with a mild low country winter and warmer than normal water temps the bite is on.

Hopefully winter is done and our speckled trout numbers are making a great comeback from our brutal winter about 3 years ago.

The redfish are still bunched up in their winter time schools on shallow flats, and fixed structure areas.

Fresh blue crab has been the bait of choice until the bait stealers start to move back inshore

With the warming waters the reds have be fired up and really aggressive, especially on a prefrontal bite.

Sight fishing has been good on the cleaner water days, mostly throwing small top water plugs and scented jerk baits.

We are finding the trout around high water tagging on marsh grass and shell points, and doing best while throwing popping corks with live shrimp and or mud minnows.

During low water the trout have been staging on drop off ledges in 8-15 feet of water.

Best bite has come with a slow retrieve with a curly tail or paddle tail grub on 1/4 oz jig head with water clarity determining what colors we are using.

The inshore sheepshead bite has been really good around low tide fishing structure with oysters, clams, and fiddler crabs when we can get them.

The nearshore and reef fishing has been good, when the winds were calm enough for us to get off the beach, which has been a couple times each with all the approaching spring fronts and heavy spring winds.

Mostly at the reef we have been exploring the bottom with jigs and live bait with a good mixed bag of: seabags, sheepshead, black drum, weakfish, and some large flounder.

The surface bite in the ocean has been fun with some large schools of small bluefish and false albacores .

Hopefully without any major cold fronts our migratory species will show up a month sooner than normal with our warm water, giving us a little more variety of species to fish.

Get out on the water and enjoy the outdoors without the warmer water crowds.

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com

One of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water.

Tight lines and remember take a kid fishing.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

