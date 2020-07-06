The mission of Heroes on the Water is to help Veterans and those still serving in the Military relax, rehabilitate and reintegrate into society through kayak fishing and the outdoors.

Since the start of the Lowcountry SC HOW Chapter we have taken our heroes out kayak fishing.

We have learned firsthand the ‘triple therapy’ of kayak fishing – physical with paddling and fishing, occupational in learning new skills and a sport they can do for life, and mental in the relaxation and freedom out on the water.

Roughly two years after Heroes on the Water became organized; Jim Dolan contacted Ken Bergmann, a retired Air Force Combat Veteran to establish the Lowcountry SC HOW Chapter in October 2009 making this chapter the eleventh in the country.

Heroes on the Water have grown to 60 Chapters and a few in the United Kingdom and Australia. In 2015 Darrell Olson, a retired Air Force Veteran, took over the reins of the Chapter from Ken.

The Lowcountry Kayak Anglers at that time offered their leadership to help run and organize monthly events and provide a annual fundraiser for the local Chapter.

This opportunity is invaluable for Heroes on the Water here in South Carolina as they are only the Chapter in the state.

They provide 8 – 9 events a year throughout the state of South Carolina with the main focus on the Charleston area.

They have conducted events in support of Fort Jackson, Marine Corps AS Beaufort, Shaw AFB, the National Guard in Florence, with the majority of the program with Joint Base Charleston.

The program has expanded from Veterans and those actively serving to include their families as well to including our First Responders.

A statement from W. Beasley on his thoughts of Heroes on the Water: “When I retired from the Navy I felt like there was not much I could do because of physical limitations.

Heroes on the Water put me in a kayak, loaned me everything I needed and took me fishing. It’s been more than four years and I have all my own gear.

Heroes on the Water is still helping me realize how much I can do in spite of my limitations.”

The Lowcountry SC Chapter has limited resources like kayaks, PFDs, paddles, and fishing gear for those that desire to sign-up and their events also includes those with their own equipment.

The past year they have provided this opportunity to 110 participates. Now with COVID-19 restrictions the leadership has been doing virtual meet ups providing fly tying instructions and safety tips for kayaking.

_____________________________________________________________________

The National Leadership is currently working on a process on how to reopen the events, the HOW Chapter here is looking to start offering their kayak adventures in June.

This event will be in Murrells Inlet and is always great event. However this event will be limited for Volunteers and Participants.

To reserve a spot Volunteers and Participants will have to go to Eventbrite to RSVP.

Currently COVID-19 has impacted their fundraising please partner with us to help our Heroes: As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 2007, EIN # 13-4367788.

With national headquarters based in Allen, Texas, Heroes on the Water is supported by tax deductible donations.

They are also supported by gear, kayaks, food, housing, transportation, guide services, and other necessities by generous individuals, corporations, foundations, and organizations.

If you wish your donation to help the Lowcountry SC HOW Chapter write the name of the Chapter in the memo field of your check.

– Darrell Olson

You may also enjoy reading Apparel Guide For Summer Kayaking – Avoid Skin Cancer