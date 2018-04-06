Mount Pleasant Pier April Fishing Forecast

April is a great month to fish in the Charleston area. It’s mild enough to throw on a pair of flip-flops, grab a cold beer from the River Watch Cafe, and head down the pier to see what’s biting.

A fun species to target in April is the flounder. The best way to target the “doormats” is to hop a finger mullet or mud minnow along the bottom between the pier pilings where the tide rips through.

Vudu shrimp and other artificials can produce results when fished the same way as well. Flounder and other predators will sit and wait for the tide to bring an easy meal. Live shrimp or mud minnows along with soft plastic jigs are great bait options when looking for trophy trout.

April should be a great month at the pier and produce a wide range of species. Be sure to give the Mount Pleasant Pier a call at (843) 762-9946 and the friendly folks on staff will let you know exactly what is biting and the best way to land the big one.

It is a great time to hone your skills and get ready for the first pier tournament of the year. Saturday, May 5 the Cast-Off Fishing Tournament series officially kicks off the summer for Charleston County Park fishing tournaments.

The competition runs from 6am – 2pm and entry is only $5 plus the regular daily fishing fee. Advance registration available at charlestoncountyparks.com.

The Winter Sheepshead Challenge at the pier ran from November 1, 2017 – February 28, 2018. Thank you to all who participated.

The 3 winners for this year are Kin Ladd with an 11 pound 4 oz beast, Jiggin’ Jerry with a 9 pound 11 oz sheep, and Don Mounce with a 5 pound 5 oz fish. Congratulations gentlemen!

Note: NO FISHING from the pier April 29, 2018 due to the Blessing of the Fleet Festival at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

For any additional information about the pier or what’s biting this week feel free to call the shop at 843-762-9946.

Chris Pounder, CPRP

Mount Pleasant Pier

