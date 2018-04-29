Mount Pleasant Pier May Fishing Forecast

This May is a great opportunity to introduce yourself or family members to the world of Charleston pier fishing. As the water warms up you will see an abundance of pinfish, grunts, and perch around the pier pilings.

These fish can be tempted with chunks of shrimp or squid and are a blast for beginners. For the more-advanced angler, there will be more than ample opportunities to put a bend in the rod.

May should see big schools of mullet and pogies return to the Charleston Harbor area and with the bait will come the predators.

Last May we saw our first legal size Cobia so be ready for anything. Anglers should expect the usual mix of red drum, flounder, and sheepshead to continue coming over the rail.

Bluefish, Spanish mackerel, and even pompano show up around this time of year as well. While we hope to see some trout in May, we are supporting DNR’s recommendation on catch and release of all trout this season.

We will not be weighing or awarding any prizes for trout during our summer fishing tournaments. We’re asking anglers that hook into one to please let it go and help us do our part in allowing the species recover from the tough winter.

You don’t want to miss the first Cast Off Fishing Tournament of the season. Tournament is Saturday, May 5 from 6am – 2pm. Cost of entry is just $5 plus the daily fishing fee. Visit www.charlestoncountyparks.com for summer tournament dates, advance tournament registration, and info about other exciting special events on the pier.

For any additional information about the pier or what’s biting this week feel free to call the shop at 843-762-9946.

Chris Pounder, CPRP

Mount Pleasant Pier

