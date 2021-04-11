Mt Pleasant Pier April Fishing Forecast

April is a great month to give pier fishing a try and look for some species that we probably haven’t seen in a few months.

The water temperature is typically in the 65-70-degree range which brings increasing activity to the flat. When you’re coming out you may want to rig up for flounder and plan on bringing or catching some live bait.

One of the best ways to target flounder is to use a basic Carolina Rig and “walk the dog” by raising and lowering your bait as you walk along the pier railing.

Using live mullet or a mud minnow, drop your rig over the side and let it down slowly until the weight hits the bottom.

Once you’re there you’ll want to reel in just a bit so that you can walk with your rod over the side and ease it back to the bottom every few feet.

Since flounder are ambush feeders this trick works great and allows you to cover more ground.

There’s no need to cast way out into the flat as most of the flounder we see are very close to the pier structure.

Vudu shrimp, Zman DieZel MinnowZ, and other artificials can produce similar results when fished the same way as well.

We’re often asked if fishermen are allowed to throw a cast or use a minnow trap to catch live bait.

The pier does allow both; however, the trap or net should not interfere with another fisherman’s activity.

Also, we recommend anglers checking the area around the pier at low tide before throwing an expensive cast net.

There’s rebar and concrete from the old bridge in some spots and a cast in the wrong location will send you shopping for new equipment.

We hope everyone that comes out to the pier has a good time and can help us be good stewards of our natural resources.

You can’t control what bites and there are plenty of species that show up in April that aren’t exactly “trophy” fish.

If you hook something that you’re not going to keep or something you can’t keep because of legal limits, please return it to the water as soon as possible.

April should be a great month at the pier as more species move in for the summer. Give us a call at (843) 762-9946 and the staff will be glad to let you know exactly what is biting and the best way to land the big one.

Be sure to follow Charlestoncountyparks.com for exciting news regarding our first virtual fishing tournament of the year coming in May 2021.

Note: There will be NO FISHING from the pier April 25, 2021 due to the Blessing of the Fleet Festival at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

Good Luck! Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager | Mount Pleasant Pier

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

Leave Comments Below!

