Mt Pleasant Pier August Fishing Forecast

There’s a lot of variety to what anglers are seeing on the Mount Pleasant Pier and we expect that to continue into August and September.

A good bet for this time of year is to be ready to throw a couple of different baits depending on what’s going on in the water.

It’s also a good idea to bring an umbrella for shade since the few structures on the pier fill up quickly.

The River Watch Café and Gift shop on the pier sells frozen shrimp, squid, finger mullet, and sand fleas or you can grab some live bait on your way out.

Mud minnows or mullet can be used to target big flounder by fishing them along the bottom, or target sea trout, red drum and Spanish mackerel at various depths in the water column.

In August Sea trout in particular will suspend at different depths so finding them can involve some trial and error. Be ready to try both bottom rigs and poppin’ corks on any given day.

This August try a great way to easily search different depths, try to use a slip bobber setup. Basically this setup involves a slip knot that is tied with a piece of floss (or similar material) to your mainline and a bobber underneath it.

To adjust the depth of your bait, simply slide the knot up or down, leaving a desired length of line. This is a popular method when targeting freshwater catfish, but the basic principle works great in saltwater as well.

Fishing tournaments will be back in September and October.

The first Cast Off Fishing Tournament will be Saturday, September 11, from 7am – 2pm. Entry is just $5 plus the daily fishing fee.

Prizes will be awarded for the 3 biggest catches by weight as well as prizes for best 5 fish aggregate and youth catch. Registration is available on site the day of the tournament beginning at 7am.

Mark your calendars for the October 23 tournament with the same hours as well.

During August there’s plenty for both the fishermen and non-fishermen in your family as our special events are coming back!

Would you like to see your catch featured here in next month’s article? This August be sure to stop by the café on the pier or flag down one of our staff to share your fish story.

We’re always looking to share what you’re catching and it doesn’t have to be a record breaker. Fish does need to be caught from the Mount Pleasant Pier to be featured.

Visit Charlestoncountyparks.com or call 843-762-9946 to learn more about what’s going on at the pier this summer.

Shaggin’ on the Cooper will get things started on July 31st, Motown in the Moonlight returns August 28th, and our Cast-Off Fishing tournament will return September 11th.

Hope to see you on the pier,

Good Luck!

Chris Pounder,

CPRP Manager | Mount Pleasant Pier

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

