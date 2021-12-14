Mt Pleasant Pier December Fishing Forecast

December and thru the winter, the fishing in Charleston is all about the water temperature. As long as the water temp stays above the magic 60 degree mark, fishing will remain productive.

The trout and redfish bite should remain solid around the pier, but the fish will become more sluggish as the water cools.

Live bait works best for these fish, but artificial jigs will produce if fished with a slower retrieve.

Mud minnows will be an easily accessible live bait option as finger mullet and shrimp become harder to find during the winter.

Some of the most popular artificials include the shrimp varieties from Zman, Vudu, and Billy

Bay along with the slim swim and trout trick paddle tails from Zman. The River Watch Café and Gift Shop on the pier has several varieties and jig heads to choose from.

The winter sheepshead started showing up in November and typically hang around until

February or March.

As the water cools many pier anglers shift from fiddler crabs to fresh mussels when targeting large sheeps.

One way to reduce having your bait picked is to make a small hole in the shell and hide the hook inside for the best chance of landing one when the shell gets crushed.

Owner size 2 and 4 mosquito hooks are commonly used by pier anglers as are Gamakatsu 1’s and 2’s.

Make sure to keep an eye on the water temperature and take advantage of some good fishing before Old Man Winter takes hold.

November can also be one of the best months of the year for flounder fishing and possibly the last opportunity for a doormat till the waters warm back up in the spring.

Previous years it’s the month we’ve seen some as large as 4 – 6 pounds come over the rail. Live mud minnows or finger mullet are the baits of choice for most anglers.

Using a basic Carolina rig you can sit idle and enjoy the view fishing or be more active and walk your bait down the pier to cover more area.

Finally, if you like the challenge of catching the ninja-like, bait stealing sheepshead, this is the time of year the big boys start to show up.

The Mount Pleasant Pier is a great spot to watch the parade of boats if you’re looking for

something festive to do on December 11.

You’ll want to be at the end of the pier around sundown and may want to bring a chair as seating is limited.

The boats will go by sometime between 6pm and 7pm and there’s no charge for the event.

The River Watch Café & Gift Shop will be open till sundown so you can grab a hot chocolate, smoothie, or beer to take with you as you enjoy a Lowcountry holiday tradition.

Good Luck!

Chris Pounder,

CPRP Manager | Mount Pleasant Pier

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

