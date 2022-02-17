Mt Pleasant Pier February Fishing Forecast

The Mount Pleasant Pier forecast for February fishing is similar to the ones from the past few months.

Until the water temperature starts to climb above 60 degrees, we typically see anglers focus on sheepshead and trout.

Look to target these species on the incoming tide when possible. With everyone looking for the same fish in a handful of locations, this is a good time to remind everyone of a few things.

Thanks to Coastal Angler Magazine and social media posts from our fishermen, sheepshead have become THE fish everyone wants to catch from the pier.

Do you have a lake front property or land in the country and want a housing solution? Check out supporters of our magazine N&M Homes click their ad they have a solution for you.

____________________________

Sheepshead are caught from one end of the pier to the other, but during the winter months we see better results in deeper water.

With multiple anglers wanting to fish those areas any given day, it’s important to share the space and let everyone in on the fun.

Pier rules allow for 2 rods per person in the water at a time. We appreciate fishermen that share the space, help each other out, and make memorable experiences for all involved.

Fresh mussels seem to be the most reliable bait when targeting the local population of sheepshead.

Gamakatsu sizes 1 thru 4 live bait hooks pair great with mussels and are popular among regulars.

Fiddler crabs, oysters, and sand fleas also make good bait; however, fiddlers may be difficult to find when it’s cold out.

The River Watch Café and Gift Shop on the pier carries frozen sand fleas, Gamakatsu hooks, and a variety of other bait and tackle items to help you land the big one.

In addition to sheepshead, you may find trout lurking under the pier waiting for an ambush strike.

Anglers have success targeting trout during the last 2 hours of the outgoing tide and the first 2 hours of the incoming tide when the water first starts to spill back onto the flat. Artificials like Vudu, Zman, and Billy Bay are popular choices.

When throwing them you’ll want to cast your line parallel to the pier and work it back at various depths. As the water gets colder you’ll want to slow your retrieve.

For more information feel free to stop in and chat with us. We’ll be glad to share what’s been going on recently and do our best to put you on some fish.

Catch the big one, share your photo with us, and we’d love to feature your catch here next month. See you on the pier.

Good Luck!

Chris Pounder,

CPRP Manager | Mount Pleasant Pier

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

You may also enjoy reading:

How To Keep Artificial’s On The Hook! (Video tip of the month)

How To Keep Your Bait Down In The Strike Zone As It Floats Over Structure

The Jetties Are Like A Box Of Chocolates

Targeting A Super Slam – By Jiggin’ Jerry