Mount Pleasant Pier February Fishing Forecast

The weather this winter started out warmer but has been somewhat unpredictable recently with more colder weather, so it’s anybody’s guess what February has in store for us.

Even with the inconsistent performance by Mother Nature, there have been some nice catches at the pier this past month, and there should be some quality catches again in February.

Anglers will be able to continue targeting the local sheepshead population with fresh mussels being most effective. Fiddler crabs and oysters have also provided some nice catches.

In addition to the sheeps, you may find red drum schools prowling the large flat adjacent to the pier.

These schools can be tempted with a variety of live or cut bait.

As long as the milder temperatures hold out, there will be trout to be caught as well.

Lately anglers have had success targeting trout during the last 2 hours of the outgoing tide and the first 2 hours of the incoming tide when the water first starts to spill back onto the flat.

Come visit the pier shop to find a variety of artificial baits that have been proven to work.

Pier employees will be able to point you in the right direction and share some local knowledge that might give you an edge to catch a trophy.

The Mount Pleasant Pier invites anglers to test their skills in the Winter Sheepshead Challenge from December 1st to February 28th. Prizes will be awarded for the 3 largest sheepshead by weight.

Good luck to everyone!

Chris Pounder, CPRP Manager

Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission | Mount Pleasant Pier

For more info please contact the pier at (843) 762-9946

or visit www.charlestoncountparks.com

