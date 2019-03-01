Mount Pleasant Pier March Fishing Forecast

The fishing this winter has been as up and down as the weather. When temperatures are mild and the wind cooperates we’ve had some great days at the pier.

We’ve seen sheepshead of all sizes and a number of them weighing in between 5 and 8 pounds.

While those are impressive fish, we haven’t seen many 10 pound behemoths that typically surface between November and March.

The current pier record of 13 pounds 11 ounces was set in March of 2017 by Seung Noh so maybe this will be the month we see the next record breaker.

With the warming temperatures, anglers should expect to see a few different species reappear near the pier.

Expect to see the return of flounder and black drum while sheepshead should still be hanging around the pilings.

Anglers will be able to continue targeting red drum and trout as they become more aggressive in the warmer water.

Mud minnows fished either under a cork or on a Carolina rig could be the ticket. Cut bait or fresh shrimp are also productive options as the bite picks up.

Pier regulars are typically successful with artificial lures when targeting trout as well. Some of the pier favorites are Billy Bay silver/gold flake, Zman slim swims, and Vudu shrimp in a variety of colors.

We’ll be getting some new colors and styles in so you’ll want to stop in and grab a pack. Check in with staff anytime to get some helpful advice and then head down the pier to see what’s biting in March.

Don’t forget to check out Charlestoncountyparks.com for information regarding customer appreciation day, summer tournament dates, and happenings at all the county parks.

There’s a lot going on for the non-fishing members of your family as well.

