Off Season Maintenance

Now that winter has set in, we all long for those beautiful spring and summer days to get the boat back out on the water. But, don’t just forget about her entirely.

Now is the best time to take care of your boat and trailer so that your first adventure is hassle free.

Most engine manufacturers recommend an annual maintenance with at least an oil change and perhaps a tune up.

During this slower period, most dealers have much shorter waiting times, and often, off season discounts.

It is also a great time to consider other maintenance like fixing those pesky items that didn’t work last season

It is also a great time to consider other maintenance like fixing those pesky items that didn’t work last season like navigation lights, bilge pumps and other accessories.

You can also consider some technical upgrades like a new GPS. When were your batteries last replaced?

You may also enjoy reading Buying A Used Boat

Have you noticed slow starting in the past? If they were weak when the boat was put away for the winter, they will surely be stone dead when you are ready to use the boat.

Use a battery tender during the winter to keep those batteries heated up. If you do not have power available at the storage site, consider a solar powered trickle charger.

Winter is also a good time to consider a detail. A good coat of wax will protect the gel coat surfaces from oxidation and will make it easier to get the boat cleaned up in the spring.

Don’t forget the often neglected trailer maintenance This is a great time to inspect the trailer for excessive rust and to pack the wheel bearings and check for dry rotted tires.

Check that your lights and brakes are working properly. Winch straps become brittle over time and should be replaced if you notice discoloration or frays.

If you wait until the first beautiful day in the spring to find out that you have problems, you could waste that day on maintenance

Tongue jacks are another source of frustration. They are inexpensive and easy to replace.

If you wait until the first beautiful day in the spring to find out that you have problems, you could waste that day on maintenance.

By then, most mechanics will generate longer backlogs and you may have to wait a few more weeks to get out on the water.

If you have any questions about boat maintenance, feel free to give us a call for free advice. Don’t just put it off.

Get your boat ready for spring and reduce your chance for early season hassles. Spring will be here before you know it.

Jim Duncan / Duncan’s Boats

www.duncansboats.com / 843-744-2628

For more informative reading visit Duncan’s Boats Learning Center