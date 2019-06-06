Peanut Encrusted Tuna with a Mango Salsa and Sweet Chili Glaze

Spring/Summer is a great time to enjoy outdoor gatherings and great appetizers. Here is a simple yet delicious Tuna appetizer that will surely please the crowds.

Ingredients for Peanut Crust:

1.5 cups Roasted UNSALTED Peanuts

1 cup Panko Breadcrumbs

Salt and Pepper- To Taste

Ingredients for Tuna:

1 cup flour

2 eggs- whisked

1 cup soy

Peanut Crust

Canola Oil

Mae Ploy/ Sweet Chili Glaze

(they sell this premade in the grocery store)

Ingredients/Method of Preparation for the Mango Salsa:

1 Ripe Mango- Diced Small

1 Fresno Chili- Minced

½ Bunch Chives- Sliced small

½ Bunch Cilantro- Chopped

1 Lime- Juiced

Salt and Pepper- To Taste

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and put in the fridge until needed.

Method of Preparation for the Peanut Crust:

In a food processor pulse the peanuts until they are almost the same size as the breadcrumbs. Then add the breadcrumbs and S & P and pulse very shortly until it comes together

Method of Preparation for breading/cooking the Tuna:

To start grab 3 bowls. In one add the flour, in another one whisk the eggs and add the soy, and in the third bowl add the peanut crust.

Get the tuna and put in the flour coating all sides, then add to the soy/egg wash, then add to the peanut crust.

When you put it in the peanut crust make sure to firmly press it in there so it sticks well on all sides.

Put the breaded tuna on a plate and put it in the fridge until it’s time to cook it. This can be done several hours before you need to cook it.

To fry it get a pan and apply a generous amount of oil and heat until you see the oil lightly

rippling.

I would add about a ¼ inch in the pan. Feel free to also use a fry daddy if you are not comfortable searing it in a pan.

Now add your tuna and cook it quickly on all sides for about a minute or 2 on each side max until the whole thing is golden brown.

Do not cook it too long unless you want it cooked more than the usual rare temperature. To finish slice your tuna and shingle on a plate.

Lightly salt the tuna and then add the mango salsa and the sweet chili glaze on top. Enjoy!

– Chef Kyle Kryske is a native of Pascagoula, MS. He is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University & has resided in Charleston for 15 years. He has been cooking in restaurants for 18 years. working in MS, AK, NC, and SC. and is Chef de Cuisine at The Royal Tern Restaurant on Johns Island, SC.

