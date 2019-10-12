Peel & Eat Shrimp – By Chef Kyle Kryske

This month we are making peel and eat shrimp served with cocktail sauce. This is a great recipe that can be made hot or cold. Hopefully everyone has a freezer full of shrimp from shrimping season.

Ingredients for shrimp:

¼ cup Old Bay

¼ cup Blackened seasoning

2 lemons cut in half

1 onion- large dice

¼ cup minced garlic

½ cup Franks Redhot

1# Shrimp

Ingredients/Method of Preparation for Cocktail Sauce:

1 Cup Ketchup

¼ cup horseradish

Juice of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 Lime

2 tsp Worcestershire

4 shots Tobasco

S & P- to taste

Method of Preparation for Shrimp:

1. Get a medium sized pot or whatever size pot you think you will need depending on the amount of shrimp you would like to cook.

This recipe covers about a pound of shrimp. Put water in the pot and all the ingredients listed above except the shrimp. Bring the pot to a boil for about 5-10 minutes and let all the ingredients cook together.

2. If you are doing the shrimp chilled you can go ahead and cook them and then just put them in the fridge when they are done.

Do not rinse the shrimp when they are done cooking. Just strain them off onto a sheet pan and put them in the fridge until cold.

If you are serving them hot go ahead and have your cocktail sauce ready. If you are going to cook multiple batches of shrimp just spoon the shrimp out and reuse the liquid.

3. Now that the water is boiling you can add the shrimp. Stir them with a pair of tongs. Shrimp generally cook in under 5 minutes.

It really all depends on how much shrimp you put in the pot compared to the amount of the water so keep that in mind.

If you are doing shrimp without heads, just look at where the head should be and you will see if it is done or not. It should be opaque all the way through.

However, if they are not done since we are only straining the shrimp they will carry over cook when taken out of the water.

I personally like to serve the hot shrimp with melted butter and cocktail sauce. I also like to sprinkle Old Bay and Blackened Seasoning on the peel & eat shrimp once they come out as well. Enjoy!

– Chef Kyle Kryske is a native of Pascagoula, MS. He is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University & has resided in Charleston for 15 years. He has been cooking in restaurants for 18 years. working in MS, AK, NC, and SC. and is Chef de Cuisine at The Royal Tern Restaurant on Johns Island, SC.

