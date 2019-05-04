Power Fishing Spring Time Bass

With water temps climbing many bass are wrapping up their Spring spawn and getting ready for their Summer time routine.

This transition period can be a difficult time to consistently locate fish. Many bass will be leaving their shallow, territorial, ways and heading out to deeper structure. Even more fish will be stopping along the way….

Bass on the move may stage off points, weed lines, lay downs, and timber. The fish tend to gravitate toward areas they find convenient to their shallow nesting grounds.

Power fishing, or using a constant cast and retrieve technique, will help cover vast areas of water. This fast-paced tactic will allow you to pin point scattered fish during the Spring season.

Tried and true lures such as willow leaf spinner baits and square bill crank baits are a dependable Power fishing option for many.

Newer offerings such as Chatter baits and swim jigs are a very productive alternative. These baits are easily adapted to different types of structure.

Their recent success in many top tournament circuits are proof that they are here to stay. Be sure not to rule out the topwater bite in the early morning or late afternoon.

Buzz baits, prop baits, and weed-less frogs can all be used to hunt huge fish that may be cruising through the pads.

Once the fish are located it may be time to slow down.

Capitalize on a productive area with finesse techniques. A wacky rig senko, a jig, or your favorite Texas rigged soft plastic may be the perfect option to catch other fish lurking in the area.

If the bite slows down, it’s time to speed back up. Make selective casts and keep moving. Don’t waste any time on spots that don’t produce.

Practice makes perfect when speed and accuracy are on the line.

Study the patterns. If the grass flats between points don’t hold fish, then skip the flats completely. Run from point to point. This is a numbers game.

Powering fishing in the Spring is an effective tactic in locating productive waters. Practice makes perfect when speed and accuracy are on the line. You just never know when that perfect cast will pay off and produce the fish of a lifetime.

Jim Morrissey | President – Chucktown Kayak Bassin’

CKB Angler of the Year 2018

Co-Founder of Yak-Bassin’ – www.yakbassintrail.com

