Purchasing Your First RV

Purchasing a Recreational Vehicle is the second largest purchase many people will make in their lifetime.

When you decide to spend that kind of money it’s important that you make a wise buying decision.

Do Your Research. In today’s modern world of technology there are so many tools a consumer can use when helping them make purchasing decisions.

Make sure all the information you need is at your fingertips.

Make sure all the information you need is at your fingertips, even while you are sitting inside the RV you are thinking of purchasing!

Buy from the right Dealership, for you. This also fits into the “research” category. Reviews are all over the web about dealerships in your area.

Previous and current customers are always willing to put reviews on Google or Facebook to let others know about their experiences with a certain dealership.

Know your tow vehicles limitations. If you purchase a travel trailer or 5th wheel trailer it’s extremely important that the tow vehicle can safely handle the weight of the trailer.

If you already own the vehicle you plan to tow with you need to base the size and weight of the trailer on that vehicle.

You may also enjoy reading Prepping Your Camper for the Season

A quick and easy method I suggest for matching a tow vehicle and trailer is to find a trailer with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) less than or equal to the vehicle’s tow capacity.

In this case, even if the trailer is fully loaded to the GVWR the tow vehicle is still rated to handle the weight.

Buy the right type of RV to suit your needs. There are many types of RVs to choose from and you need to make sure you purchase the type best suited for you and your needs.

Think about how you plan to use the RV.

Think about how you plan to use the RV, how many people will be staying in it, and what your budget is prior to selecting the type of RV best suited for your needs.

Stay within your Budget. You want enough money left over each month to use and enjoy the RV.

Before you purchase your RV factor in the monthly payment, RV insurance and upkeep and then determine how much you can afford to pay without getting in a bind.

Should you have any questions, call us, we’re here to help!! Happy Camping, y’all!

Jay Morgan | The Trail Center