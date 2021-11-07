South Carolina Billfishing & Offshore Report

Cameron J. Rhodes | November 2021

South Carolina’s sport fishing community never shies away from an opportunity to throw a good party. Gatherings with great food and free drinks certainly make for excellent opportunities to share fishing reports or future plans.

On a pretty Friday in early October, the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series threw its biggest party of the year, an awards reception to celebrate the 2021 sponsors, participants, and winners. Over 160 guests attended the event hosted at Founders Hall, an airy venue at Charles Towne Landing in West Ashley.



Following a hearty steak dinner, the Director of the Department of Natural Resources, Robert Boyles, presented the awards alongside Steve Mungo, the Chair of the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Advisory Board of Directors. Many of the awards, like those for heaviest dolphin, or outstanding billfish boat, were expected. Others were a total surprise to the recipients.

One of those unsuspecting recipients, 21-year-old Thomas Henry “TH” Key, won the award for the 2021 Mate of the Year. TH, the mate aboard Will Dorminy’s Outlier, is a constant professional. Even after suffering the tragic loss of his father in 2020, this young man has demonstrated that he is a trusted, hardworking, responsible, and skilled force in the cockpit.

The Carroll A. Campbell Award, established to recognize individuals who have shown a lifetime dedication to sport fishing and conservation in South Carolina, went to Wally and Nan Jenkins this year. Wally, who recently retired after a 45 year career with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, led the Gov Cup program for 14 years.

He took on such responsibility shortly after his wife, Nan Jenkins, who oversaw Gov Cup activities as the Fisheries Statistics Section Manager, passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2007. Nan, who had a long history of excellence in fisheries research and conservation, left a profound legacy, one that Wally carried on in her stead. Their combined outstanding efforts to conserve pelagic species, such as billfish and tunas, were deservedly celebrated throughout the evening.

Following those presentations, the Series honored a long list of this year’s prize winning boats and anglers. First Place Outstanding Billfish Boat, the most prestigious of these awards, went to the Inappropriate.

This stunning 69-ft Spencer out of Miami, Florida is owned by Frank Holtham and captained by Andy Crews. Frank and Andy, along with mates J. Rhode, Joe West, Hovey Aiken, and Ryan McInerney, proudly hoisted trophies amid cheers from the crowd. It’s a tremendous achievement to find yourself forever etched in the Gov Cup’s history as a Series winner.

The top three boats this year were each built by Spencer Yachts out of Wanchese, North Carolina. The Inappropriate won the overall Series with 4 blue marlin releases and six sailfish releases. Home Run, owned by Steve Mungo and captained by Grant Bentley, took second place with 5 blue marlin releases and 2 sailfish releases. Sportin’ Life, owned by Graham Eubank and captained by Mike Glaesner, won third place with 1 blue marlin release, 7 sailfish releases, and 1 landed blue marlin.

Once the awards presentations concluded and guests got their fill of cheesecake and chocolate covered strawberries, folks took to the dance floor. It was a great end to a terrific season. I already can’t wait to see everyone next May!

– Cameron

Outstanding Billfish Boat – 1st Place

Boat: Inappropriate

Owner: Frank Holtham

Captain: Andy Crews

Catch: 4 blue marlin and 6 sailfish released

Points: 3675

Outstanding Billfish Boat – 2nd Place

Boat: Home Run

Owner: Steve Mungo

Captain: Grant Bentley

Catch: 5 blue marlin and 2 sailfish released

Points: 3475

Outstanding Billfish Boat – 3rd Place

Boat: Sportin’ Life

Owner: Graham Eubank

Captain: Mike Glaesner

Catch: 1 blue marlin and 7 sailfish released; 1 blue marlin landed

Points: 2521

Outstanding Billfish Conservationist

Boat: Inappropriate

Owner: Frank Holtham

Captain: Andy Crews

Catch: 4 blue marlin and 6 sailfish released

Points: 3675

Outstanding Billfish (landed)

Boat: Glazed

Owner: Miles Herring

Captain: Miles Herring

Angler: Wilson Springs

Catch: 505.0 pounds

Points: 505

Outstanding Dolphin

Boat: Summer Girl

Owner: Mike Jackson

Captain: Stevie Leasure

Angler: Anne Hatcher White

Catch: 39.5 pounds

Outstanding Tuna

Boat: Mingo

Owner: Jody Tamsberg

Captain: Jody Tamsberg

Angler: Joel Tamsberg

Catch: 22.0 pounds – Blackfin

Outstanding Wahoo

Boat: Outlier

Owner: Will Dorminy

Captain: Ryan Riggs

Angler: Will Dorminy

Catch: 58.2 pounds

Outstanding Youth Angler- 1st Place

Boat: Tighten Up

Owner: Kevin Overstreet

Captain: Kevin Overstreet

Angler: Riley Overstreet, age 15

Catch: 2 blue marlin and 1 white marlin released

Outstanding Youth Angler – 2nd Place

Boat: Blackjack

Owner: Jane Eudy

Captain: Richard Lavecchia

Angler: Jake Eudy, age 15

Catch: 3 sailfish released

Outstanding Youth Angler – 3rd Place

Boat: Glazed

Owner: Miles Herring

Captain: Miles Herring

Angler: Woods Herring, age 12

Catch: 2 sailfish released

Outstanding Female Angler – 1st Place

Boat: Syked Out

Owner: David Sykes

Captain: Dan Woody

Angler: Holly McAlhany

Catch: 1 blue marlin and 1 sailfish released

Outstanding Female Angler – 2nd Place

Boat: Aspiration

Owner: Quill Turk

Captain: Steven Lackey

Angler: Betsy Turk

Catch: 1 blue marlin released

Outstanding Female Angler – 3rd Place

Boat: Home Run

Owner: Steve Mungo

Captain: Grant Bentley

Angler: Hope Bentley

Catch: 1 blue marlin released

– Over the last several years, Cameron Rhodes has served as the official photographer and social media manager for the South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series. Utilizing her Bachelor’s degrees in Marine Science and Biology from the University of Miami, Cameron also works in federal fisheries management as an outreach and communication specialist. While she is very proud of all of this work, Cameron is most excited about sharing the stories, experiences, and expertise of fishermen. She is not the expert here, but will instead be sharing news and information from those who know these waters best.

*All Photo’s for this article unless noted are courtesy of Cameron Rhodes/SC Governor’s Cup

You may also be interested in reading..

South Carolina Billfishing & Offshore Report

Targeting Spade Fish

Improve Your Offshore Fishing Skills

Targeting BIG Black Sea Bass

Charleston Offshore Fishing: Triggerfish!



