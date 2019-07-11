There are so many options to throw a fly at during the summer months, it’s hard to get it all in one article, but here’s the rundown of my favorite targets.

Inshore the world of redfish is as hot as Columbia asphalt. Good tides this month will have them feeding heavy in the grass flats, so tie or buy a few crabs with heavy weed guards.

Low tides continue to produce aggressive eats with gurglers or poppers on top, and shrimp or baitfish flies subsurface.

I recommend 16-20 lb leaders for a quick fight in the heat of the day to limit stress on the fish. There are loads of people out enjoying our waterways and fish, this summer try going off the main branches.

The side creeks of all our local rivers can be unexplored gems. Spanish mackerel are in town now as well, laying waste to our population of small baitfish.

You can very easily get back at them with a small white fly with a little flash. When there are in a “blitz” they could be the easiest around are super fun on downsized tackle (think 4-6wts).

Nearshore summer fly options

Nearshore the big boys will test not only your skills as an angler, it will test your tackle to the breaking point.

While a few cobia are still around, I’d turn my attention to the Amberjack on the nearshore reefs/wrecks.

Chum or hook-less teasers will get them into range and an 80 lb straight fluorocarbon leader makes sure you’ll land them…even if the rod breaks.

Fly options are a matter of choice, but I generally use a 6-8” baitfish or a large 5/0 popper if they’re super aggressive. Once they’re on the line, best of luck! These dudes pull!

No boat or time to get out? The early morning and late evening largemouth has been fantastic. Grab a 6wt, a kid or two, and hit the local pond.

Wooly buggers and small streamers work great, but for sheer excitement and increased blood flow: poppers are great fly options.

Get out try something new, new species and new places are here to be explored

Color is up to you, but blue, white, or black #2 poppers have produced quite well. Bream feed aggressively in the summer also, so try a #6 and you can catch both.

These are a few of the many fly options available for our Lowcountry summers. Get out try something new, new species and new places are here to be explored and these are the months to do it

Scotty Davis