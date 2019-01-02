The Southside Report ~ For January By Capt. John Ward

The water temperatures have dropped at a rapid pace and are starting to hold steady in the mid 50’s . This is about a month earlier than last year, which has us adjusting to our winter time fishing patterns a bit earlier than previous years.

The cooler waters and shorter daylight has got the fish in wintertime mode and our angling methods have to adjust with the fish.

The redfish are moving away from structure and moving onto shallow flats and small creeks making for some optimal sight fishing opportunities.

We have been switching from live bait to more artificial lures like smaller hard baits and soft plastics.

With the colder and clearer waters a slower presentation and flouro carbo leaders will help produce more bites.

Just remember that redfish are getting into more of a survivor mode than a feeding mode.

They are staging on shallow flats to get warm and grouping up to help for some protection against their main predator this time of the year the bottle nose dolphin.

The more distance and quiet you are will help how productive the schools are that you’re fishing, if all else fails quarter up some blue crab and wait them out.

With the redfish going shallower, the trout are starting to do the opposite and go to deeper water, mostly staging on ledges where water drops off from 5-15 feet.

Covering a larger area while casting your favorite soft plastics on a 1/4 or 1/2 oz jig head will help you locate the schools of sea trout, not too far from where you have been catching them over the Fall.

A slower retrieve and lighter line will help with the softer bite, also I like the ( black, white, clear ) baits on the sunnier clear water days and switching over to ( chartreuse , and or pink) baits on the lower light and murky water days.

Once you find them it should be game on because they are bunched up and are feeding well, just remember you might have to move to stay with the school.

Most of my summer/fall redfish structure areas are getting over run with large numbers of sheepshead lately.

They are really aggressive with the cooler waters and are feeding good on: fiddler crabs, live shrimp and oysters, on a carolina rig with 12” leader with a # 1 or 2 Owner mosquito hook.

So now take advantage of the warmer weather lighter wind days that can be really productive this time of the year.

Don’t get discouraged on the loss of our summertime variety of species, but give it a chance to perfect your technique on the big 3 ( redfish, trout, and sheepshead) that are still around in our inshore waters during our winter fishing months.

Give us a call at 843-693-2460 or look us up on the web at www.affinitycharters.com where myself or one of our captains can help get you out for an enjoyable day on the water. Tight lines and remember take a kid fishing.

Captain John Ward / Affinity Charters

