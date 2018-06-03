Boat Comparison ~ Three Popular Center Consoles By CAMC Staff

Wellcraft 222 Fisherman

While there are more bay boats on the water than offshore craft under 25 feet these days, the new Wellcraft 222 Fisherman is made to venture away from the coast. Add the Scarab Offshore package, and this boat is ready to target big pelagics where they live.

The boat’s 16-inch draft still permits shallow-water passage, but the deep-V hull with 20 degrees of deadrise ensures safe and comfortable navigation and with a well-appointed center console will give anglers the ­confidence to head offshore and tackle a moderate chop without wincing or bracing for jolts.

The 222 Fisherman is a very family-friendly boat, however, hardcore anglers will also certainly find everything they expect on a serious fishing machine.

Specs:

Length: 22’ Beam: 8’6” Draft (up): 16” Seating Capacity: 8 Persons Fuel: 103 gal. Weight: 3,600 lb. Max HP: 250 Price Starting at: $59,999 with Yamaha power + options. To view this boat visit:

Sportsman Open 232

This 23 footer delivers exceptional ride quality and with a deadrise of 18” it can handle moderate waves well. It features a gunwale height 25-gallon live well, walk-through transom with a door and collapsible rear bench.

The open center bow design, easily accommodates fishing at the bow while still maintaining the large insulated bow storage boxes. The standard bow cushions and bolsters, complete this package.

With much of the same outstanding design and comfort features of it’s sister ship, the HERITAGE SERIES, the Sportsman 232 Open center console is designed for the more serious angler, but lacks nothing for family outings.

For a boat this size the Sportsman Open 232 has great range and can be a great offshore and near shore fishing boat and is definitely a strong consideration on anyone’s list.

Specs:

Length: 22’9” Beam: 8’6” Draft (up): 14” Fuel: 103 gal. Weight: 2,750 lb. Max HP: 250 Base Price: $59,150 with Yamaha power, options are extra. To view this boat visit:

Tidewater 220 LXF

The 220 LXF is 22ft 2in, it is clearly designed as a family-first, seaworthy do-it-all boat for everything from tow sports to diving to picnic cruises, but the bones of the sportfisherman are very evident.

The 220 LXF makes a great near shore and offshore fishing boat. With a dead-rise of 18 degrees if you were expecting some serious pounding taking her offshore you will be surprised.

You could spearhead waves with little to no pounding and the large Carolina bow flare will keep you dry the entire ride. The 220 LXF is loaded with comfortable full upholstery and stainless steel cup holders.

The newly designed console, with glove box and footrest, includes catch-all trays. Large rear seat with a new walk through transom door, all standard. This boat is a serious contender for any family fisherman.

Specs:

Length: 22’2” Beam: 8’10” Draft: 14” Fuel: 71 gal. Weight: 2700 lb. Max HP: 250 Price: $58,995 with 250 Yamaha power & options. To view this boat visit:

