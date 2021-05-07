Charleston’s May Fishing Forecast By Capt. Mark Phelps

May is a great month to go fishing in Charleston. The weather is great, the water is warm and lots of fishing opportunities are available.

May is the start of the summer fishing season for good reason. The sea trout will come out of their winter haunts and begin schooling and feeding during their first spawn of the season.

Because the large female trout will feed on mullet and small menhaden to prepare for their spawn, some of the largest trout of the year are caught in May.

There are many in the 2-5 lb range. Please handle these trout with care and release the larger fish whenever possible.

Biologists tell us one female trout can have several hundred thousand eggs in a spawn which will have a huge impact on our future trout stocks.

Live bait like finger mullet or small menhaden is hard to beat. Use these under a cork or fish them on the bottom using a Carolina rig.

However, I have caught several nice trout on the simple DOA shrimp under a popping cork. You will also find fishing this way will also produce several nice red fish and flounder as well.

May is also when several of the seasonal migrating fish appear in the warmer waters of the Charleston area.

Cobia should be moving along the beach and near shore areas on their migration north. We can also find schools of Spanish and king mackerel, amberjacks, Jack Crevelle, bluefish, ladyfish and pompano working their way north.

You may find these fish just off the beach or working their way into the Charleston harbor.

Look for the seagulls diving over the schools of fish or look for the fish busting on the surface.

Overall, May is an excellent time to get out and enjoy the low country from the water. The weather will be warm and beautiful, and the fishing will be really enjoyable.

