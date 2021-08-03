Folly Beach to Edisto Island Fishing Report For August – Capt John Ward

It’s August, the temperature is high and the water is hot so the morning bite has been the best. Tons of bait in the creeks and and the front beach between: shrimp, finger mullet and menhaden.

Tons of variety inshore and nearshore right now, and the fish have been aggressive during the first few hours of daylight., and a few hours before sunset.

In August we are still fishing lower tides around structure such as docks, blow downs and oyster beds

Higher tides have been producing good numbers of: trout, ladyfish, and redfish along grass lines using popping corks with live bait underneath, days with cleaner water have been much more productive .

In August we are still fishing lower tides around structure such as docks, blow downs and oyster beds, doing well fishing on the bottom with a carolina rig with shrimp, mullet and minnows, but the bait thieves have been pretty prolific.

Near the inlets we are starting to see tarpon show up in decent numbers usually following schools of menhaden with best luck around slack high tide.

During the off tides we have been chasing shrimp boats off the front beach drifting cut baits and doing well with some nice size blacktip, spinner and blacknose sharks.

The nearshore reefs and live bottom have been the best bet with the summer time heat and calm summer days, August should be the same.

Still a decent bite with spadefish near the surface of any nearshore structure, with barracuda hanging around the boat looking to steal your fish on the way to the boat.

Large schools of spanish mackerel and little tunny have been hanging off the beach chasing schools of bait near the surface. Just follow the birds and we have been doing well casting small spoons and jigs.

Slow trolling mullet and menhadden have been producing good numbers of: kingfish, spanish , barracuda, and a few cobia.

August bottom fishing has been decent with good numbers but lots of undersize fish to weed through to get a few decent ones.

Within a month things should start to cool off a bit and the bite will only heat up.

Get outside in August and enjoy this beautiful lowcountry weather, and remember to take a kid fishing for the future of our sport.

Tight lines,

Captain John Ward

